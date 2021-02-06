Videohive Vintage Memories Box
6 February 2021
3,387
Program Name
Premiere Pro
Version
CC +
Resolution
1920X1080 (HD)
Add-Ons
NO Plugins
File Size
358 Mb
Videohive – Vintage Memories Box – 26450890 – Free Download After Effects Template
Features
- Premiere Pro CC 2019 and above
- Associated After Effects required. Only necessary for placing footages in placeholders
- 32 placeholders
- No plugins required
- Duration 2:20 (Easy edit)
- Full HD resolution (1080p)
- Easy customize (Help PDF included)
- Free font link included
- Used photos (CC0 License) are not included.
- 30 frames per second
Music
Music track is not included, you can find it here: Calm Piano
Download :
