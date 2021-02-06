Videohive Vintage Memories Box

6 February 2021
Content Source
Program Name
Premiere Pro
Version
CC +
Resolution
1920X1080 (HD)
Add-Ons
NO Plugins
File Size
358 Mb

Features

  • Premiere Pro CC 2019 and above
  • Associated After Effects required. Only necessary for placing footages in placeholders
  • 32 placeholders
  • No plugins required
  • Duration 2:20 (Easy edit)
  • Full HD resolution (1080p)
  • Easy customize (Help PDF included)
  • Free font link included
  • Used photos (CC0 License) are not included.
  • 30 frames per second

Music

Music track is not included, you can find it here: Calm Piano

